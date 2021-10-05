Plans to introduce new fines for dog fouling in Telford and Wrekin

Telford and Wrekin residents are being asked to give their views on a new public space protection order (PSPO) as a measure to control dog fouling.

The Dog Control Public Spaces Protection Order will allow the council to take action against dog owners whose pets foul in an area of public land without cleaning up after them; if approved the order could come into effect later this year.

The order is intended to deal with recurring pet fouling issues or inadequate control by dog owners in public spaces. It is also the latest legislation available to date.

The PSPO, under the Anti-Social Behaviour Crime and Policing Act 2014 can require;

– For the responsible person to pick up after their dog.

– Any person in charge of a dog to carry dog waste bags and produce them if requested by a Council or Police Officer.

– Dogs are excluded from certain public spaces including children’s play areas.

Deputy Leader and Cabinet Member for Enforcement, Community Safety and Customer Services, Councillor Richard Overton said: “During 2020 we had a 76 per cent increase in reports of dog fouling and as pet ownership surged nationally due to lock down we will continue to do everything we can to ensure that our public spaces remain clean and safe for people to use.”

“We are grateful to the many residents that are incredibly responsible, but unfortunately there are people who think it’s okay to not clear up after their dog.

“This is unacceptable and as cooperative council our first step is to work with residents to incorporate their views before we implement something like this.

“I’m really pleased to be taking a big step towards bringing a solution to the table early on before the problem grows.”

Residents are asked to complete a survey by Friday, 12 November.

After consultation, the new PSPO will enable authorised enforcement teams to issue Fixed Penalty Notices (FPN) in all public spaces within the borough.

If breached an authorised officer could issue a Fixed Penalty Notice up to £100 which could rise to £1,000 at court.