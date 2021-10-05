Grant funding enables festival to honour Shropshire artist

A free family arts festival remembering one of Shropshire’s most famous residents has been made possible thanks to grant funding from Shropshire Council.

The Caldecott Arts Festival will take place in Whitchurch

The Caldecott Arts Festival is a free family event celebrating one of Whitchurch’s most famous residents – the world-renowned artist and illustrator Randolph Caldecott.

Many locals aren’t aware of his work but that is all set to change with the launch of a brand-new festival which has been made possible thanks to funding from Shropshire Council through the Wider Economic Recovery Fund Grant scheme.

- Advertisement -

Caldecott was an inspirational artist, cartoonist, travel writer and illustrator who greatly influenced the illustration of children’s books during and since the 19th Century.

Organisers were able to be at Shrewsbury Food Festival on 4 September and 5 September 2021 thanks to the funding.

They had a marquee promoting the Caldecott Arts Festival with activities for children.

Dr Norma Raynes, chairman of the festival, said:

“This was our first promotional opportunity outside of Whitchurch. Prior to this we have had a window in the town kindly donated by the Beacon Church which was decorated but it is a fine way to help us promote the festival.

“The festival will bring together illustration, art workshops, music, street theatre, sculpture, writing, storytelling, crafts, pottery, bell ringing, fun characters, photography, films, games and a market.

“As well as celebrating the life of Caldecott, we want to raise the profile of the historic market town of Whitchurch that nurtured his talent, and bring the community together for a brilliant day out.

“We are building this event from the ground up, working with local businesses, clubs, and societies to promote the town. We want Whitchurch to become the ‘go to town’ for a family friendly arts festival, encouraging and inspiring people of all ages to live their dreams as Caldecott did.

“We hope that the festival will become a biannual event to inspire the next generation of artists to fulfil their creative potential. It will celebrate the people of Whitchurch and its heritage, through creative excellence, collaborative partnerships, and high-quality professional events.”

The festival will be held on 19 March 2022 and you can find out more at: https://www.caldecottfestival.org.uk/