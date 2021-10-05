Council launches new MyTelford app

Telford & Wrekin Council have today launched a brand new app for residents to access council services quickly and easily through a streamlined system.

The MyTelford app is free to download, boasting over 100 different services ranging from the ability to report potholes, request a new bin and to find information on local Leisure offers, Covid-19 information and the latest news from in and around the borough.

Leader of Telford & Wrekin Council Cllr Shaun Davies said, “As part of the Council Plan, we want to provide a community-focussed, innovative council providing efficient, effective and quality services.

“The MyTelford app encompasses this perfectly as it enables residents to access council services immediately, wherever they are in the borough. With such a breadth of information, we hope that the app will continue to help all residents live well in their community.”

Deputy Leader and Cabinet Member for Enforcement, Community Safety and Customer Services Cllr Richard Overton commented, “Easy access to council services continues to be extremely important in helping residents make the most of their community.

“We want our residents to have pride in where they live; the new app will enable them to report things quickly so that we as a community can work together to keep our town cleaner and greener.

“Along with this, the MyTelford app also enables residents to gain specific information about where they live. By helping residents contact local councillors easily, we hope residents will feel empowered to share their thoughts and opinions to make a continued difference in our borough communities.”

MyTelford is the new and improved version of the Everyday Telford app. Both will continue to run alongside one another until Everyday Telford is archived in the near future. This will give residents plenty of time to download the new app.

The MyTelford app is available to download on iOS and Android devices.