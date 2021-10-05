11 C
Shropshire
Wednesday, October 6, 2021

Afternoon tea for Telford College award winners

By Shropshire Live

An award-winning delegation from Telford College enjoyed afternoon tea in London to celebrate their recognition in the ‘Oscars’ of the UK teaching profession.

Foundation lecturer Debbie Barber and high needs transition and work experience co-ordinator Natasha Careless at the London event
The Foundation Learning team were invited to The National Gallery in Trafalgar Square after winning a coveted silver award in the Pearson National Teaching Awards.

The Telford College team was selected from thousands of nominations to win its award, and is now shortlisted for one of just 15 national gold awards at next month’s annual celebration of excellence in education.

The team members were honoured in the FE Team of the Year category for their outstanding commitment to changing the lives of the children they work with every day.

Principal Graham Guest said: “We were thrilled with this richly deserved recognition. Our Foundation Learning team is precisely that – a team.

“Teachers, administrators, and specialist staff work closely with parents, carers, councils, schools and support agencies to give each student a level of support that is right for their individual needs.

“Learning at Telford College has always been about much more than what happens in the classroom – and the Foundation Learning team epitomises this.

“Foundation students require additional support to prepare for the world of work, and Telford College teaches vital life skills such as compassion, developing confidence, and much more.”

He added: “The team has overcome many obstacles during lockdown. For example, they created work experience opportunities around the college campus, developed an online shop, and built a programme of virtual visits and guest speakers.

“The work the team have put in is clearly evident in the smiling, confident faces of our students. Right across the entire college, we are seeing evidence of the excellent levels of teaching, guidance and support for our students.”

The Pearson National Teaching Awards is an annual celebration of excellence in education, founded in 1998 by Lord Puttnam to recognise the life-changing impact an inspirational teacher can have on the lives of the young people they work with.

