Structual engineer called after car collides with house in Shrewsbury

A structural engineer was called to a property in Shrewsbury this morning after a car left the road and collided with a house.

A structural engineer was called to inspect the damaged property

The incident happened on the corner of Whitchurch Road and Rosedale at around 4.14am on Sunday morning.

Structural damage was caused to the doorway and bay window of the property.

Its the second time a vehicle has left the road at the junction. In December 2020 a car left the road and collided with the garden wall of the property.

Three fire appliances including the Rescue Tender were mobilised from Shrewsbury and Wellington along with an operations officer.

All utilities at the property were isolated by fire service personnel.

West Mercia Police also attended.