12.3 C
Shropshire
Friday, October 1, 2021

Police seek man as part of an investigation into Shrewsbury Town Centre fire

News
Updated:
By Shropshire Live

Police have released a CCTV image of a man they would like to speak to in connection with a fire in Shrewsbury Town Centre.

At around 1 am on Wednesday 22 September police were called after a number of bags containing recycling waste were set alight outside Clintons in Shrewsbury Town Centre. The fire caused extensive damage to the shop front and window which had to be replaced.

Police believe the person in the CCTV image was in the area at the time and may have vital information about the incident.

- Advertisement -

Anyone with any information is asked to call 101 quoting reference 22/84230/21 of 22 September.

Alternatively, you can speak 100% anonymously to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

Supporting Shropshire Live...
- Advertisement -

Advertisement Features

News

- Advertisement -

Advertisement Features

News

Load more

Sport

Load more

Sport

Advertisement Features

- Advertisement -

Business

Latest Articles

Business

Load more

Features

Load more
- Advertisement -

Features

Entertainment

Taste

Entertainment

Load more

Taste

Load more

News

Sport

Business

Features

Entertainment

Taste

About Us

Shropshire Live has been providing Shropshire news and entertainment since 2009.

We reach over 100,000 readers per month, making us the biggest online-only news publication in the county.

Read more about us.

Contact Us

For general enquiries and press releases email interact@shropshirelive.com or call 01743 818 095.

For advertising opportunities call Fiona on 01743 816 817 or email sales@shropshirelive.com

Get Social

Complaints

Shropshire Live is regulated by IMPRESS: The Independent Monitor for the Press CIC.

Privacy and Cookie Policy

Read our Privacy Policy or find out more about our use of cookies and change your personal settings by viewing our Cookies Policy.

© 2009 - 2021 Shropshire Live LLP