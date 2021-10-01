Police seek man as part of an investigation into Shrewsbury Town Centre fire

Police have released a CCTV image of a man they would like to speak to in connection with a fire in Shrewsbury Town Centre.

At around 1 am on Wednesday 22 September police were called after a number of bags containing recycling waste were set alight outside Clintons in Shrewsbury Town Centre. The fire caused extensive damage to the shop front and window which had to be replaced.

Police believe the person in the CCTV image was in the area at the time and may have vital information about the incident.

Anyone with any information is asked to call 101 quoting reference 22/84230/21 of 22 September.

Alternatively, you can speak 100% anonymously to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.