Derwen College opens new site in Ludlow

A specialist further education college for young adults with special educational needs and/or disabilities (SEND) is opening a modern new provision in Ludlow.

Derwen College’s new site, at Ludlow’s Eco Business Park

Derwen College is set to open a new site, at Ludlow’s Eco Business Park, for day students, to teach work and independent living skills, to provide them with a tool-kit for future employment.

The college’s new site – which launches at the end of October – will be replacing its current facility in Craven Arms. The new building offers a more spacious and accessible environment for Business students. The Eco Business Park’s excellent transport links will mean easier access for more students from across south Shropshire and neighbouring counties.

- Advertisement -

Students, aged 16 to 25 with learning difficulties, disabilities or autism, will follow a Business Support & Enterprise pathway, which includes teaching, qualifications and work placements. The pathway will equip them for employment in business, enterprise or retail after college.

Derwen College Area Satellite Manager Peter Leddington said:

“We have been looking for a while to strengthen our south Shropshire provision, in terms of accessibility of the building, student catchment area and meeting a need for SEND provision in the south of the county.

“The satellite is based on the Eco Business Park, just outside of Ludlow, and is ideal for day students from south Shropshire and other nearby counties, including Herefordshire and Worcestershire. We are all very excited about the move and the opportunities that this will bring for our current and future learners.”

Derwen College is an award-winning residential and day student provision for young people with special educational needs and disabilities (SEND). The college has a site for residential and day students at Gobowen, near Oswestry, and two more for day students at Walford, near Shrewsbury, and Telford.

Derwen College provides inspirational learning and work experience that help change the future lives of students with SEND.

Derwen College is a leading educational provider. This year, the College has won Times Educational Supplement (TES) Specialist FE Provider of the Year. Derwen College has also been graded ‘Outstanding’ by Ofsted in three consecutive inspections.