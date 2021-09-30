14.2 C
Shropshire
Thursday, September 30, 2021

Telford College welcomes MP as part of fact-finding visit

News
Updated:
By Shropshire Live

Telford MP Lucy Allan met staff, governors and students during a busy fact-finding visit to the Telford College campus.

Lucy Allan talking to IT hardware student Alex Yousefi
Lucy Allan talking to IT hardware student Alex Yousefi

In a wide-ranging schedule, she was updated on the college’s plans for a new maths and digital skills hub in the town’s Station Quarter, supporting the Government’s ’Levelling Up’ agenda.

She was also briefed on the Strategic Development Fund project which the college is spearheading as part of a consortium seeking to boost skills in the health and care sector across the Marches.

- Advertisement -

Lucy met principal Graham Guest, deputy principal Janet Stephens and chair of governors Paul Hinkins, and also got chance to tour the Haybridge campus to chat with students.

One of the students she met was 17-year-old Alex Yousefi, from Donnington, a former Telford Priory School student who is on a level three IT hardware course.

“We chatted about the course and what’s involved, and the differences between hardware and software careers,” he said.

“Lucy was really interested in what I had to say about my college experiences and we also discussed the Station Quarter project, which is a fantastic opportunity for Telford College and will, in my view, have a wider impact on the area of Telford.”

Principal Graham Guest said: “It’s always great to meet up with Lucy, who is a great advocate of the work we are doing here at Telford College. We really appreciate her support and input.”

Earlier this year Lucy took the opportunity to raise the success of Telford College in supporting young people in the House of Commons, with the Chancellor Rishi Sunak.

“Telford College is a very active local stakeholder, working closely with Government and the Council on the successful Towns Fund Bid and the new digital skills hub in the station quarter,” she said.

“In the past 12 months, the college has delivered apprenticeships to over 1,000 students from Level 2 to Level 5, covering 20 sector areas and working with approximately 700 employers.”

Supporting Shropshire Live...
- Advertisement -

Featured Articles

News

- Advertisement -

Advertisement Features

News

Load more

Sport

Load more

Sport

Advertisement Features

- Advertisement -

Business

Latest Articles

Business

Load more

Features

Load more
- Advertisement -

Features

Entertainment

Taste

Entertainment

Load more

Taste

Load more

News

Sport

Business

Features

Entertainment

Taste

About Us

Shropshire Live has been providing Shropshire news and entertainment since 2009.

We reach over 100,000 readers per month, making us the biggest online-only news publication in the county.

Read more about us.

Contact Us

For general enquiries and press releases email interact@shropshirelive.com or call 01743 818 095.

For advertising opportunities call Fiona on 01743 816 817 or email sales@shropshirelive.com

Get Social

Complaints

Shropshire Live is regulated by IMPRESS: The Independent Monitor for the Press CIC.

Privacy and Cookie Policy

Read our Privacy Policy or find out more about our use of cookies and change your personal settings by viewing our Cookies Policy.

© 2009 - 2021 Shropshire Live LLP