Telford College welcomes MP as part of fact-finding visit

Telford MP Lucy Allan met staff, governors and students during a busy fact-finding visit to the Telford College campus.

Lucy Allan talking to IT hardware student Alex Yousefi

In a wide-ranging schedule, she was updated on the college’s plans for a new maths and digital skills hub in the town’s Station Quarter, supporting the Government’s ’Levelling Up’ agenda.

She was also briefed on the Strategic Development Fund project which the college is spearheading as part of a consortium seeking to boost skills in the health and care sector across the Marches.

Lucy met principal Graham Guest, deputy principal Janet Stephens and chair of governors Paul Hinkins, and also got chance to tour the Haybridge campus to chat with students.

One of the students she met was 17-year-old Alex Yousefi, from Donnington, a former Telford Priory School student who is on a level three IT hardware course.

“We chatted about the course and what’s involved, and the differences between hardware and software careers,” he said.

“Lucy was really interested in what I had to say about my college experiences and we also discussed the Station Quarter project, which is a fantastic opportunity for Telford College and will, in my view, have a wider impact on the area of Telford.”

Principal Graham Guest said: “It’s always great to meet up with Lucy, who is a great advocate of the work we are doing here at Telford College. We really appreciate her support and input.”

Earlier this year Lucy took the opportunity to raise the success of Telford College in supporting young people in the House of Commons, with the Chancellor Rishi Sunak.

“Telford College is a very active local stakeholder, working closely with Government and the Council on the successful Towns Fund Bid and the new digital skills hub in the station quarter,” she said.

“In the past 12 months, the college has delivered apprenticeships to over 1,000 students from Level 2 to Level 5, covering 20 sector areas and working with approximately 700 employers.”