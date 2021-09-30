Gold award for nurse leader Steve

One of Shropshire’s top nurses has been recognised for his significant contribution to the profession with the presentation of a prestigious national award.

Steve Gregory with his award

Steve Gregory, Executive Director of Nursing and Operations at Shropshire Community Health NHS Trust, retires today after a career spanning 37 years.

And he was given a huge surprise as Ruth May, the Chief Nurse for the NHS in England, made a special appearance at a Trust quality meeting.

She commended Steve for his decades of achievement and presented him with a coveted Gold Chief Nursing Officer (CNO) award.

Ruth said: “I was delighted to present Steve with a Gold CNO Award. He has had an amazing nursing career, throughout which he has been an advocate for patients and colleagues.

“I do not give out many Gold awards, but Steve’s numerous achievements make him a worthy recipient. It was my great pleasure to present him with a Gold award as my true appreciation of everything he has done for our profession.”

The CNO Awards were launched back in 2019 by Ruth and the gold award recognises nurses and midwives who go above and beyond the expectations of the role to support patients and their profession.

Steve has been Executive Director of Nursing and Operations at Shropcom since 2014, having held numerous other senior posts across the Midlands – mostly within mental health.

He said: “I am hugely honoured to have been presented with this award, particularly from someone like Ruth May who I admire so much.

“I’m usually a man of many words, but on this occasion I was rendered almost speechless.

“This is a definite highlight, and something I will always cherish.

“I look back on my career and the last seven years at Shropshire Community Health with so many fond memories.”