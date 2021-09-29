12.4 C
Wednesday, September 29, 2021

Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service offers aid to maintain ambulance staff welfare

By Shropshire Live

Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service is offering to help maintain the welfare of staff from West Midlands Ambulance Service following the introduction of their new operational model.

The service is offering the use of the fire station facilities for ambulance workers whilst on shift.

All Shropshire fire stations will be available for ambulance staff to use as rest stops or as alternative venues for standdown periods should they need them.

Eric Carter, Chair of Shropshire and Wrekin Fire Authority said:

“We are delighted to be offering the hand of friendship to our emergency service colleagues in order to help them sustain their welfare through their working hours.

“This is not a property-sharing agreement in the formal sense, and our stations are not serving as the replacement for the now decommissioned ambulance stations. However, having access to our facilities will give the ambulance staff additional welfare if necessary whilst they are on duty.

“It is a central part of our service delivery to support our partners in any way we can and we’re happy to be able to show our support to our colleagues in the ambulance service in this way.”

