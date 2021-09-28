Students at Bridgnorth Endowed School first in county to be offered Covid-19 vaccine

Students at Bridgnorth Endowed School have become the first in the county to be offered their Covid-19 vaccine.

Skye McWilliams, aged 14, was one of the young people, who received their vaccine

It comes as all children and young people aged 12-15 years are now being offered a single dose of the Pfizer Covid-19 vaccine after the Government accepted advice from the four UK Chief Medical Officers (CMOs).

The NHS in Shropshire, Telford and Wrekin is now working with the local School Aged Immunisation Service (SAIS) to deliver this vaccination programme. The SAIS team and members of Shropshire, Telford and Wrekin’s Covid Vaccination Programme Team were on-hand vaccinating pupils at the school.

She said: “I feel great after having my Covid vaccine, I definitely have a sense of relief knowing that so many of us in school have been vaccinated and hopefully this will mean less disruption to our lessons.

“I would encourage anyone who is able to, to have the vaccine.”

Josh Gray, also 14 years old, said: “I feel a lot more comfortable now that I’ve been vaccinated. Last year we all missed out on so much and although we kept in touch with our friends online, that isn’t the same as seeing them in person.”

Michelle Murray, one of the Shropshire, Telford and Wrekin’s Covid Vaccination Programme Team’s Clinical Leads, said:

“It was brilliant for us to be vaccinating students at Bridgnorth Endowed School today. I know that for many of these young people and their parents, this is a reassuring step in the right direction – and one that will ensure that young people’s learning won’t be impacted any further. It also means they won’t miss out on spending time with their friends.”

Steve Ellis, Shropshire, Telford and Wrekin Vaccination Programme Lead, said:

“The roll-out of the Covid-19 vaccine to all children and young people aged 12-15 marks a significant milestone in the vaccination programme.

“The Covid-19 vaccines have demonstrated they are safe and effective in this age group and vaccination offers the best chance of protecting young people from the virus and preventing further disruption to education. Many countries around the world have already been safely vaccinating children and young people in this age group.

“Getting the vaccine is a decision to be made jointly between parents or carers and their children, but it’s really important to use reliable and trusted sources such as the NHS to inform when making a decision.”

Barry Worth, Headteacher of Bridgnorth Endowed School, said:

“I would like to thank our local School Aged Immunisation Service Team and the Covid Vaccination Programme Team for coming out today to offer our pupils a COVID vaccination in order to prevent further disruption to their studies.”

Vaccinations for children aged 12-15 will mainly be delivered in schools and the local NHS is working with schools to identify suitable dates to visit.

Parents, guardians, or carers of children aged 12-15 have started to receive letters via their children’s school, with details of when the vaccination will be offered. They will be asked to provide consent for their child to receive the vaccination.

Those being home schooled, in secure services or specialist mental health or excluded will receive confirmation of how to access vaccinations shortly.

Parents or guardians do not need to contact their local GP or other NHS services, nor make an appointment through the National Booking Service.

For more information, visit https://www.stwics.org.uk/our-priorities/covid-19-vaccination-programme/covid-vaccines-advice-for-children-and-young-people.