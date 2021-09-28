RSPCA investigating deaths of two cats from the same street in Wellington

The RSPCA has urged people to come forward with information following what it has described as the “unexplained and suspicious deaths” of two nine-month-old cats who lived on the same street in Wellington.

White and black cat Tommy and Gus, a black cat with white markings, were sadly both found dead by a railway bridge at the back of a park after briefly going missing from their homes in nearby Clift Crescent in Wellington.

Tommy had suffered a serious head injury when he was found by a member of the public on 24 August. Gus was found in the same location by another person on 18 September.

Although they were found near a railway line, neither of the injuries are thought to be a result of either of the cats being hit by a train.

RSPCA inspector Claire Davey, said: “Tommy and Gus were very young cats with their whole lives ahead of them and both families are understandably distraught about what has happened. Both cats had suffered very serious injuries and at this time we are treating their deaths as unexplained and suspicious. We would urge anyone in the local area who has information about these awful incidents to contact us in confidence as soon as possible.”

Tommy’s owner, Carl Farr, said: “Tommy and Gus, who belonged to my nephew, would rarely leave the street and we had never seen them go anywhere near the railway line; it’s at the back of the park and it’s not an area they went to. We suspect that foul play is involved and we are appealing to local people to come forward and help give us answers.

“Tommy was such a friendly cat, he would literally go up to anyone for a fuss. He also loved his food, so he was never gone for very long. We are totally shocked by what has happened. Like all pets, they were part of our family, and we are extremely upset and also very angry that they may have been deliberately attacked.”

Anyone with information about Tommy and Gus’ deaths should contact the RSPCA’s appeal line on 0300 1234 999.