Tuesday, September 28, 2021

New president for the 2022 Newport Show

Updated:
By Shropshire Live

The organisers of Newport Show are full steam ahead for the show’s return in 2022 and have recently announced the appointment of a new president.

Neil Furniss, president of the Newport and District Agricultural Society
Neil Furniss has been elected as the president of the Newport and District Agricultural Society, organisers of the annual show. He is looking forward to next year’s show, with the previous two events cancelled due to the pandemic. Neil is a local farmer from Caynton, near Edgmond and the family farm is an arable and livestock operation with a substantial renewable energy facility.

Neil has been a lifelong member of the show society and started accompanying his father Graham, stewarding the Dairy Shorthorns in the 1970s. He has been an active member of the main show committee for 15 years.

The new president said: “We are delighted that the show is returning next year with a renewed opportunity to showcase everything linked to food and farming in the local area. We have great plans to continue the development of the event, especially in the Festival of Food and Innovation and Technology areas”.

“It is a great day out for all the family and we are pleased that we are able to welcome back the local community to the beautiful Chetwynd Deer Park site after two difficult years for everyone.”

He added that the show will take place on Saturday July 9 and more details can be found on newportshow.co.uk. and other social media.

