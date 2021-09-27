9.8 C
Shropshire
Tuesday, September 28, 2021

Shrewsbury town centre ‘Sofa Sundays’ campaign set to launch

News
Updated:
By Shropshire Live

People are being invited to get comfy and relax in the heart of Shrewsbury as part of a campaign to encourage people into the town on a Sunday. 

Emma Molyneux, of Shrewsbury BID, and event organiser Abi Dakin in The Square, Shrewsbury
Emma Molyneux, of Shrewsbury BID, and event organiser Abi Dakin in The Square, Shrewsbury

‘Sofa Sundays’ will be held throughout October, when a range of comfortable sofas will be set out in The Square for people to enjoy. 

The initiative is being organised by Shrewsbury BID (Business Improvement District) and is designed to give people the opportunity to kick back and relax in the town centre. 

- Advertisement -

Emma Molyneux, of Shrewsbury BID, said: “As well as the sofas, there will be relaxing music and other furniture to create a really laid-back atmosphere in The Square on Sundays. 

“We are hoping people will grab a sofa and enjoy a coffee, read the papers, or perhaps play a board game – it’s all about enabling people to relax and enjoy our beautiful town centre in a different way. 

“A growing number of traders are now opening on Sundays, and footfall has been steadily rising, so we are keen to spread the word that Shrewsbury town centre is a great place to be on a Sunday. 

“As an added incentive, car parking is free on a Sunday in Frankwell and Abbey Foregate car parks, so why not come into town during October and see what Shrewsbury has to offer?” 

The sofas in The Square will be available on a first-come-first-served basis between 10am and 3pm on October 17, 24 and 31. 

Supporting Shropshire Live...
- Advertisement -

Featured Articles

News

- Advertisement -

Advertisement Features

News

Load more

Sport

Load more

Sport

Advertisement Features

- Advertisement -

Business

Latest Articles

Business

Load more

Features

Load more
- Advertisement -

Features

Entertainment

Taste

Entertainment

Load more

Taste

Load more

News

Sport

Business

Features

Entertainment

Taste

About Us

Shropshire Live has been providing Shropshire news and entertainment since 2009.

We reach over 100,000 readers per month, making us the biggest online-only news publication in the county.

Read more about us.

Contact Us

For general enquiries and press releases email interact@shropshirelive.com or call 01743 818 095.

For advertising opportunities call Fiona on 01743 816 817 or email sales@shropshirelive.com

Get Social

Complaints

Shropshire Live is regulated by IMPRESS: The Independent Monitor for the Press CIC.

Privacy and Cookie Policy

Read our Privacy Policy or find out more about our use of cookies and change your personal settings by viewing our Cookies Policy.

© 2009 - 2021 Shropshire Live LLP