Poetry winners are rewarded as part of this year’s Wellington Festival

A day of celebration was held in Wellington recently to reward some of the town’s most creative residents.

Pictured from left, back row, Town Crier Liam McGrath, Wellington ‘ale taster’ Jeremy Baily. Wrekin Rowers Gary Richards, Stuart Richards and Stuart Shepherd, Wellington Resident Poet Heather Reid and Councillor Dorothy Roberts, deputy mayor. Front row: Some of the winners of the Peggy Harrison Schools Poetry Competition, from left, Warisha Arshad, Aleem Hussain, Connor Lewis, Alice Cromie, Emre Kaya.

The event saw the winners of the Peggy Harrison Schools Poetry Competition, held as part of this year’s Wellington Festival, recognised for their efforts.

Deputy mayor Councillor Dorothy Roberts presented medals to winners of the various categories.

She also presented Heather Reid for a trophy for becoming Wellington’s ‘Resident Poet’.

On the same day the Wrekin Rowers, who are aiming to raise £100,000 for charity by taking part in a transatlantic boat race later this year, were also in Wellington to promote their cause.

They were well received by local people and collected a grand total of £1,350 towards their target, with money also being donated from The Orbit community cinema which screened the film Through Hell and High Water.

In addition, Heather Reid wrote and performed a special sea shanty to the crowds.

Paola Armstrong, events co-ordinator of Wellington Town Council said: “It was a great day for the town, with so much going on. We were very proud to see our poets rewarded for their creative efforts.”

Young poetry winners who were unable to attend were Liam Kneuss, Daisy Swales, Keeli Bagnall and Charlotte Kemp. Verity Harris-Brown, winner of the short story competition, was also unable to attend.