Bungalow severely damaged by fire in Shrewsbury

Firefighters have spent the night at the scene of a fire involving a bungalow in Shrewsbury.

Firefighters tackle the fire at the property on Lyth Bank in Shrewsbury. Photo: @Lee_BakerFRS

Fire crews were called to the property on Lyth Bank at around 7.16pm on Saturday evening after receiving a 999 call reporting a building fire.

Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service says the first appliance arrived at 7.27pm, supported by three further appliances from Shrewsbury and Minsterley with a safety team from Telford and a water carrier from Bridgnorth.

The roof of the bungalow was well alight when firefighters arrived at the scene with the owners of the property outside and uninjured.

Fire crews quickly got to work using hosereel jets and a main jet to bring the fire under control and worked to salvage furniture and personal items for the owners.

Firefighters remained at the scene throughout the night to ensure all hot spots were located and extinguished.

Due to the damage, firefighters requested the Red Cross Team attend to offer support, welfare and guidance to the owners on temporary accommodation and insurance claims.

Three Command Officers also attended to support crews and carry out an investigation into the cause of the fire.