18.2 C
Shropshire
Sunday, September 26, 2021

Bungalow severely damaged by fire in Shrewsbury

News
Updated:
By Chris Pritchard

Firefighters have spent the night at the scene of a fire involving a bungalow in Shrewsbury.

Firefighters tackle the fire at the property on Lyth Bank in Shrewsbury. Photo: @Lee_BakerFRS
Firefighters tackle the fire at the property on Lyth Bank in Shrewsbury. Photo: @Lee_BakerFRS

Fire crews were called to the property on Lyth Bank at around 7.16pm on Saturday evening after receiving a 999 call reporting a building fire.

Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service says the first appliance arrived at 7.27pm, supported by three further appliances from Shrewsbury and Minsterley with a safety team from Telford and a water carrier from Bridgnorth.

- Advertisement -

The roof of the bungalow was well alight when firefighters arrived at the scene with the owners of the property outside and uninjured.

Fire crews quickly got to work using hosereel jets and a main jet to bring the fire under control and worked to salvage furniture and personal items for the owners.

Firefighters remained at the scene throughout the night to ensure all hot spots were located and extinguished.

Due to the damage, firefighters requested the Red Cross Team attend to offer support, welfare and guidance to the owners on temporary accommodation and insurance claims.

Three Command Officers also attended to support crews and carry out an investigation into the cause of the fire.

Supporting Shropshire Live...
- Advertisement -

Featured Articles

News

- Advertisement -

Advertisement Features

News

Load more

Sport

Load more

Sport

Advertisement Features

- Advertisement -

Business

Latest Articles

Business

Load more

Features

Load more
- Advertisement -

Features

Entertainment

Taste

Entertainment

Load more

Taste

Load more

News

Sport

Business

Features

Entertainment

Taste

About Us

Shropshire Live has been providing Shropshire news and entertainment since 2009.

We reach over 100,000 readers per month, making us the biggest online-only news publication in the county.

Read more about us.

Contact Us

For general enquiries and press releases email interact@shropshirelive.com or call 01743 818 095.

For advertising opportunities call Fiona on 01743 816 817 or email sales@shropshirelive.com

Get Social

Complaints

Shropshire Live is regulated by IMPRESS: The Independent Monitor for the Press CIC.

Privacy and Cookie Policy

Read our Privacy Policy or find out more about our use of cookies and change your personal settings by viewing our Cookies Policy.

© 2009 - 2021 Shropshire Live LLP