Post mortem confirms Bishop Castle teenager’s cause of death

A post-mortem following the death of a young man on the eve of his 18th birthday has revealed injuries consistent with a collision involving a vehicle.

Dylan Price. Photo: Bishops Castle RUFC

Dylan Price, aged 17, was found on the B4385 Brampton Road in Bishop’s Castle at around 5am on Sunday 19 September.

West Mercia Police officers and West Midlands Ambulance Service attended the scene but sadly the young man died.

Detective Inspector Jo Delahay said: “Our thoughts remain with the young man’s family and we are offering them our full support.

“We understand the significant impact this tragic incident has had on the community.

“We continue to carry out enquiries into the incident and ask anyone who may have driven or walked along Brampton Road between 1am and 5.30am on Sunday 19 September to please get in touch.

“We also ask anyone who may have witnessed or captured on dash cam any vehicles in the area or anyone who was acting suspiciously.”

Anyone with any information is asked to call 101 quoting incident 140i of 19 September or visit the West Mercia Police website.

Alternatively, you can speak anonymously to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111. They will never ask for your details and they cannot trace your IP address. https://crimestoppers-uk.org/.