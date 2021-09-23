Telford & Wrekin Council to invest £4.8m in borough’s high streets

Telford & Wrekin Council is to invest £4.8m into the borough’s high streets over the next two years, with work on phase three of its nationally acclaimed Pride in Our High Streets programme now underway.

The programme includes High Street in Ironbridge as part of the Pride in Our High Streets programme. Image: Google Street View

The programme, which includes a focus on regenerating the high streets of Dawley, Madeley, Ironbridge and Newport will see the introduction of high street Place Plans aiming to tackle the issues that are impacting on each of the borough’s high streets.

Plans will be drawn up for each of the borough towns, working with town councils and other local partners, and the Plans will reflect the different roles of each high street from local community ‘hubs’ to larger centres attracting visitors from across the borough and from further afield.

- Advertisement -

The investment will also support initiatives to promote all the borough’s high streets including new marketing opportunities. Further announcements will be made in the coming weeks.

Cllr Lee Carter, Cabinet Member for Neighbourhood, Commercial and Regeneration, said:

“Phase two of the programme saw us commit £2.2m to a range of innovative high street initiatives including a programme of façade improvements, engagement initiatives with the younger generation of entrepreneurs, and a raft of ‘Revive and Thrive’ business grants supporting local high street businesses to launch or diversify, creating more than 160 local high street jobs. As a direct result, we are seeing more residents enjoying our high streets.

“Recognising the achievements of previous phases, the next phase of Pride in Our High Streets will expand on those successful initiatives as well as launching new campaigns.

“Place Plans will play a significant part in shaping each borough town’s future by informing investment priorities. Fundamentally, they will aim to make each a more attractive destination for residents and visitors whilst also addressing town centre problems such as anti-social behaviour by linking with other council initiatives such as our Safer Stronger Communities programme.

“As a council, our vision is to protect, care and invest to create a better borough. By investing this £4.8m across our borough high streets, we’re helping make our borough town centres vibrant places where residents want to be.

“Everyone in our borough towns should be able to take pride in their high street – so that’s what we’re working to deliver.”