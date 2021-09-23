Councillors agree on Shrewsbury Pride Hill Centre study

Councillors have agreed for a feasibility study to be carried out into the future of former Pride Hill Shopping Centre and wider Riverside area in Shrewsbury.

The entrance to the Pride Hill Centre in Shrewsbury. Image: Google Street View

A report detailing the next stage in the redevelopment of the former Pride Hill Shopping Centre was discussed by Full Council today.

The report related to how the Council will take forward the development opportunity offered by the sites that form significant elements of Shrewsbury’s Big Town Plan ambitions.

An earlier report in 2021 identified potential for the former Pride Hill Shopping Centre as one of the potential sites suitable for the Council’s future civic accommodation requirements.

Further surveys have created concern that the Pride Hill site will not provide the high quality, sustainable or cost-effective office environment sought for the future.

Councillors discussed the issue behind closed doors due to the need to work through some commercially sensitive issues related to the decision and report but when this need has passed, more details will be announced.

Shropshire Council says that sustainability and environmental assessments are key to meeting its carbon targets and the redevelopment of Pride Hill and Riverside will provide an opportunity for the Council to create Low to Zero carbon buildings that positively contribute to the environmental objectives.

The next step in the process is to suspend further development activities for the retention and repurposing of Pride Hill and commission detailed feasibility work to create the business case for the collective redevelopment of Pride Hill and Raven Meadows surface car park within the context of the Smithfield Riverside Strategic Development framework currently underway. The feasibility work is expected to complete in Spring 2022.