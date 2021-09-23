13.4 C
Shropshire
Thursday, September 23, 2021

Anti-social behaviour sees dispersal zone introduced in Oswestry town centre

Updated:
By Shropshire Live

West Mercia Police have introduced a Dispersal Zone into Oswestry Town Centre following reports of anti-social behaviour.

The order began at 6pm on Wednesday and runs until 6pm on Friday 24 September.

The Dispersal Zone covers:

– Beatrice Street
– King Street
– Oswald’s Road
– Swan Lane
– Orchard Street
– Castlefields

The order comes under Section 34 of the Anti-Social Behaviour & Policing Act 2014, which gives police officers and Police community support officers powers to direct people they suspect are causing or likely to cause crime, nuisance or anti-social behaviour to members of the public to leave a designated area and not return for up to 48 hours.

Under legislation, officers have the power to seize any item in the commission of anti-social behaviour.

Should a person who has previously been directed to leave the area return, an offence would have been committed, which they may ultimately be arrested for.

