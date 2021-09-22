18.7 C
Oswestry Leisure Centre rated ‘Excellent’ following assessment

Updated:
By Shropshire Live

A nationally recognised quality scheme for sport and leisure has rated Oswestry Leisure Centre as ‘Excellent’ following a two-day assessment.

Quest is an independently accredited, industry-recognised tool which encourages continuous improvement, designed primarily for the management of leisure facilities and leisure developments, and defines industry standards and good practice, offering a way of benchmarking facilities.

The industry standard developed by the UK Sports Council, Quest Prime, acknowledges the centre has excellent measures and procedures in place to prevent the spread of coronavirus.

The Quest Prime assessment included an unannounced mystery visit and a full day assessment carried out by an industry professional.

Assessors from Quest looked at a range of factors, which included general pandemic management and the approach to engaging with customers who are not using the facilities.

Shropshire Community Leisure Trust manage Oswestry Leisure Centre on behalf of Shropshire Council.

Cecilia Motley, Shropshire Council’s Cabinet member for communities, place, tourism and transport, said:

“We are delighted Oswestry Leisure Centre has received an ‘Excellent’ rating. I’d like to thank and congratulate everyone who has helped make it such a success, with a special mention to the centre staff who have managed and operated the centre so effectively coming out of the various lockdowns during the pandemic.”

Peter Davis, Shropshire Council’s client officer, said:

“The whole team at Oswestry should be applauded for their hard work, commitment and diligence. The assessment was undertaken when the centre was concentrating on recovering many elements of the business, and this achievement demonstrates the true quality and strength within the centre. I would also like to thank the staff teams at the other four facilities which the trust manage on the council’s behalf; they have all done an excellent job in difficult circumstances.

Shropshire Community Leisure Trust are closely supported by their managing agent Serco Leisure, and this achievement follows the announcement that Serco Leisure were named outstanding organisation at the UKactive awards in August, the most prestigious event of its kind in the health and fitness calendar recognising excellence across the industry.

Chris Stanbrook, Contract Manager for Shropshire Community Leisure Trust, said:

“I’m very proud of the team at Oswestry for the work they’ve all put in to achieve this accreditation. The operating environment for all leisure facilities is a challenging one right now, which makes this high rating even more commendable.”

Shropshire Community Leisure Trust manages Whitchurch Swimming Centre, Market Drayton Swimming Centre, Oswestry Leisure Centre, Shrewsbury Sports Village and the Quarry Swimming & Fitness Centre on behalf of Shropshire Council.

