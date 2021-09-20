Tributes paid to Bishop’s Castle teen who died on eve of 18th birthday

Tributes are being paid to a Bishop’s Castle teenager who died the day before his 18th birthday.

Dylan Price. Photo: Bishops Castle RUFC

Dylan Price was discovered in the road in Brampton Road, Bishop’s Castle in the early hours of Sunday morning.

While the cause of death has yet to be fully established, police believe he was struck by a vehicle while he was walking along the road, causing him to suffer fatal injuries.

Tributes have been left in memory of Dylan across social media by friends and the wider Bishop’s Castle community.

A tribute posted by Bishop’s Castle RUFC Facebook page says:

“Words cannot describe the feelings the boys are going through at the club right now.

“Dylan Price was not only a club member or team mate he was a friend, a brother and always a smile everyone loved to see around the changing room.

“He always gave his everything to all he did, not just on the rugby pitch.

“Dylan will forever be a part of Bishops Castle Rugby Club and will never be forgotten.

“Our thoughts and love go out to the family in this tough time – fly high Dylan RIP.”

A GoFundMe page has been launched to help Dylan’s family cover costs for his passing and anything else they might need. The page has so far raised over £4,000.

Police Investigation

West Mercia Police have launched an investigation into the cause of Dylan’s death.



Detective Inspector Dafydd Jones said: “This is a tragic incident, and our thoughts are with the young man’s family at this incredibly difficult and upsetting time.

“Our enquiries are continuing and we’re particularly keen to speak to anyone who may have seen him walking along Brampton Road. We would also like to speak to anyone who may have dash-cam footage or who may have witnessed any vehicles or people in the area acting suspiciously during this time.

“Anyone who has any information is urged to call 101 or visit our website, quoting incident 00140i of 19 September.

“Alternatively, if you have information but don’t feel comfortable speaking to police, you can speak to the independent charity Crimestoppers. It is 100% anonymous, they never ask your name and they cannot trace your call or I.P address. You can contact them online or by calling 0800 555 111.”