Man suffers serious injuries following assault in Shrewsbury town centre

Police are appealing for information after a man was seriously injured during an assault outside Lloyds Bank on Pride Hill in Shrewsbury.

The incident happened at around 11.30pm on Saturday when the man was approached by two men and struck with a long object before they left the scene in a car.

The man suffered significant facial injuries during the incident.

The suspects are described as white, believed to be in their 20s or 30s and between 5ft 6 and 5ft 11. Both were described as wearing a t-shirt and tracksuit bottoms.

Detective Constable Darren Holmes of West Mercia Police said:

“We are carrying out enquiries into this incident and are appealing for any witnesses who were in the Pride Hill area at the time to get in touch with us.

“We are also keen to hear from anyone who was the area that may have mobile or dash cam footage that could help with our investigation. I would also like to reassure the public that this is believed to be an isolated incident.”

Anyone who has any information is urged to call 101 or visit the West Mercia Police website, quoting incident 00826i of 18 September 2021.

Alternatively, If you have information but don’t feel comfortable speaking to police, you can speak to the independent charity Crimestoppers. It is 100% anonymous, they never ask your name and they cannot trace your call or I.P address. You can contact them online or by calling 0800 555 111.