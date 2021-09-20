Major investment in Telford and Wrekin secondary schools to provide space for more pupils

Telford & Wrekin Council is expanding the secondary school provision across the borough by another 300 school places, as part of its £31 million investment into schools over the next two years.

Glyn O’Hara (Contracts Manager Morris Property, Dave Crook (Senior Project Manager Telford & Wrekin Council), Steven Carter (Headteacher at The Telford Langley School), Cllr Shirley Reynolds (Telford & Wrekin Council’s Cabinet Member for Children, Young People, Education and Lifelong Learning)

Work has been recently completed at The Telford Langley School to provide extra secondary school places, taking account of the growth in housing across the borough.

The almost £5 million scheme includes the recently-finished new two storey, 300 pupil classroom facility at the Telford Langley’s site in Dawley, along with reconfiguring and refurbishing areas of the ground floor and first floor of the existing school building.

- Advertisement -

Further expansions are planned at other school sites across Telford and Wrekin in the coming weeks.

Cllr Shirley Reynolds, Cabinet Member for Children, Young People, Education and Lifelong Learning, said: “The recently completed extension at Telford Langley provides more secondary places for children in the Dawley area so many more children can attend a school closer to their home address.

“We are strongly committed to investing in our schools – in the coming months, other secondary schools sites across the borough will also be expanded, to make sure they offer enough provision for people in our borough, in line with the expansion of the houses’ developments.

“This £31 million school investment project is on top of the £200 million “Building Schools for the Future” programme which completed four years ago, benefitting every secondary school in the borough.”

Headteacher at The Telford Langley School Steven Carter said: “Our motto at The Telford Langley School is “Ensuring Excellence”. We are committed to providing the very best educational experience for our student’s day in day out, lesson in lesson out.

“This fantastic new teaching block and the extensive remodelling to the existing building helps us maintain the highest expectations for all aspects of our provision, as the demand for places at our school continues to grow.”

Shropshire construction company Morris Property has been awarded the design & build project for schools’ refurbishment programme and are working with the Council to create exciting new facilities.

Contracts Manager Glyn O’Hara from Morris Property commented: “We are thrilled we have been able to complete the Telford Langley’s school expansion on time, with a minimum of disruption and giving the highest quality transformation for the benefit of the school community.

“Once again, we have been working with colleagues at Telford & Wrekin Council, using our specialist educational construction experience to good effect.

“We are now directing our efforts towards the expansion of other school sites and are keen to continue to produce the very best for our borough.”