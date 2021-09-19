Tributes paid following death of Only Fools and Horses actor John Challis

Tributes have been paid to actor John Challis who has passed away aged 79 after a long battle with cancer.
The Only Fools And Horses star who lived on the Shropshire/Herefordshire border was best-known for his portrayal of second-hand car dealer Boycie in the beloved British sitcom.
John also headlined the Only Fools spin-off comedy The Green Green Grass and more recently he played Monty Staines in ITV show Benidorm.
Earlier this month a 30-date tour by the popular actor was cancelled after only one show due to his ill health.
One of John’s last public appearances before the coronavirus pandemic was out in Serbia, where there is a huge and passionate Only Fools and Horses following. A feature-length documentary ‘Boycie in Belgrade’ was released in cinemas and on streaming services.
John was a regular face at many local events across Shropshire including Ludlow and Shrewsbury Food Festival’s and Shrewsbury Flower Show.
In a statement Johns family said: “It is with heavy hearts that we bring you such sad news. Our dear friend and yours, John Challis, has died peacefully in his sleep, after a long battle with cancer.
“He will always be loved for being ‘Boycie’ and leaves a great legacy of work that will continue to bring pleasure and smiles for many years to come.”
The family has asked that, rather than sending flowers, any donations are sent to John’s chosen animal charities Much Wenlock based Cuan Wildlife Rescue, Tusk and The British Hedgehog Preservation Society.