Tributes paid following death of Only Fools and Horses actor John Challis

Tributes have been paid to actor John Challis who has passed away aged 79 after a long battle with cancer.

John Challis

The Only Fools And Horses star who lived on the Shropshire/Herefordshire border was best-known for his portrayal of second-hand car dealer Boycie in the beloved British sitcom.

John also headlined the Only Fools spin-off comedy The Green Green Grass and more recently he played Monty Staines in ITV show Benidorm.

Earlier this month a 30-date tour by the popular actor was cancelled after only one show due to his ill health.

One of John’s last public appearances before the coronavirus pandemic was out in Serbia, where there is a huge and passionate Only Fools and Horses following. A feature-length documentary ‘Boycie in Belgrade’ was released in cinemas and on streaming services.

John was a regular face at many local events across Shropshire including Ludlow and Shrewsbury Food Festival’s and Shrewsbury Flower Show.

In a statement Johns family said: “It is with heavy hearts that we bring you such sad news. Our dear friend and yours, John Challis, has died peacefully in his sleep, after a long battle with cancer.

“He will always be loved for being ‘Boycie’ and leaves a great legacy of work that will continue to bring pleasure and smiles for many years to come.”

The family has asked that, rather than sending flowers, any donations are sent to John’s chosen animal charities Much Wenlock based Cuan Wildlife Rescue, Tusk and The British Hedgehog Preservation Society.

Tributes

Sir David Jason has paid tribute to John Challis:



"Such sad news. John was such a lovely man, a fine actor and a friend for over forty years. Hard to think of the world without him. Condolences to his family at this incredibly sad time." pic.twitter.com/EYl5w3KMUk — Only Fools & Horses (@OnlyFoolsHQ) September 19, 2021

Marlene without Boycie-it’s unthinkable. John Challis was my partner on screen and stage for 36 years and my beloved friend. R.I.P. darling John. I will miss you every day. — Sue Holderness (@SueHolderness) September 19, 2021

‘Now then, ladies and gentlemen! I’ve got a lovely little yellow three wheeler on my forecourt, one careful owner, Laura Ashley interior and a clean ashtray. Take it for a test drive today!’ John Challis. @cosfordairshow 2018 press launch. Comedy legend. Top bloke. RIP John. pic.twitter.com/NjZhtb9HsB — RAF Cosford (@RAF_Cosford) September 19, 2021

Thank you @BeingBoycie for such wonderful friendship and fabulous memories over the past seven years on the 'Only Fools & Boycie' stage. Charming, witty, charismatic – a hugely talented man, and true national treasure. Mangetout, my friend, mangetout… pic.twitter.com/G17jqQnhaM — Carl Jones (@carljones1) September 19, 2021

So shocked and saddened to hear that the wonderful John Challis has passed. A lovely man and a brilliant actor,he will be so missed. Thoughts and love with Carol,his friends and family. RIP Dear John. — Les Dennis (@LesDennis) September 19, 2021