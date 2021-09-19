Telford BMX club unveils new facilities

A new clubhouse and toilet facility donated by Wellington Rotary to a BMX club has been officially opened.

Peter Seaward, Wellington Rotary, Cllr Andy Burford for Dawley and Aqueduct; Brian Richards, Wellington Rotary; Saara Reynolds, volunteer of Wrekin Riders; Cllr Ian Preece for Dawley and Aqueduct; Cllr Stefan Heighway, Mayor of Dawley. Front L-R: Kasperi Reynolds, 11, Alex Hemmings, nine and Markku Reynolds, 13 all members of Wrekin Riders

Wellington Rotary members decided to support Wrekin Riders BMX Club in Dawley after hearing of their success and future plans from a guest speaker at one of their meetings.

Members of Wellington Rotary first funded a clubhouse to provide a much needed welfare area for the increasing membership which incorporated a kitchen, a changing/first aid room and a club room for members to warm up on spin bikes and to recover from racing.

- Advertisement -

The BMX club on Duce Drive took delivery of the clubhouse just before the pandemic hit and Rotary members realised the club was using temporary toilets.

The Rotary members then funded a toilet unit which would provide essential permanent toilet facilities for the club.

The BMX club was forced to close during the pandemic but as soon as the gates could be opened work started on the groundworks to create a courtyard area, along with a septic tank. Both the groundworks and the septic tank, both essential for the toilet facilities to work, were funded by Telford & Wrekin Council. Great Dawley Town Council also contributed to the funding for the new facilities.

Brian Richards, project manager for Wellington Rotary said: “It’s a great pleasure to have been able to provide these welfare facilities for the youngsters who come out in all weathers to practice and compete on the track.”

The waste drainage and hardstanding work was carried out by LVG Building and Construction.

As part of the Toilet Twinning Charity to provide latrine facilities in developing countries, Wellington Rotary also sponsored the club toilets to be twinned with new facilities in Panyagor, South Sudan. This twinning contributed to make Wellington a toilet twinning town.

Kirsty Smallman, volunteer and sponsor of Wrekin Riders said: “The support we have received from Wellington Rotary has been amazing and made such a difference to our facilities at Wrekin Riders.

“The riders have the welfare area now with a private first aid and changing area and we have the kitchen area too.

“To then be told the Rotary would fund a toilet unit was unbelievable for us. We then started fundraising as we realised the cost of a septic tank and groundworks but thankfully Telford & Wrekin Council agreed to fund the works in order to enhance their facility.

“It has been a special year for BMX and more and more riders are arriving week on week to have a go. We are very proud and grateful to have the facilities we now have thanks to Wellington Rotary, Great Dawley Town Council and Telford & Wrekin Council.”

Wrekin Riders is a voluntary run BMX club which boasts a £250,000 national standard flood-lit track which has previously been home to the British BMX Series. This year a number of riders brought home British titles from the British Championships, and some are looking forward to the World Championships in France next year.