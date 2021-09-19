Detectives investigate death of 17-year-old in Bishop’s Castle

Detectives are appealing for witnesses and information following the death of a young man in Bishop’s Castle.

The body of the 17-year-old was discovered in the road in Brampton Road in the early hours of Sunday morning.

While the cause of death has yet to be fully established, the young man is believed to have been struck by a vehicle while he was walking along the road, causing him to suffer fatal injuries.

Detective Inspector Dafydd Jones said: “This is a tragic incident and our thoughts are with the young man’s family at this incredibly difficult and upsetting time.

“Our enquiries are continuing and we’re particularly keen to speak to anyone who may have seen him walking along Brampton Road. We would also like to speak to anyone who may have dash-cam footage or who may have witnessed any vehicles or people in the area acting suspiciously during this time.”

Anyone who has any information is urged to call 101 or visit the West Mercia Police website, quoting incident 00140 of 19 September.

Alternatively, if you have information but don’t feel comfortable speaking to police, you can speak to the independent charity Crimestoppers. It is 100% anonymous, they never ask your name and they cannot trace your call or I.P address. You can contact them online or by calling 0800 555 111.