Staff and customers evacuated from Shrewsbury McDonald’s

McDonald’s restaurant on Battlefield Road, Shrewsbury had to be evacuated last night after some people inside felt ill.

Emergency crews were called after it is believed that carbon monoxide fumes from a vehicle travelling through the drive-through had leaked into the restaurant making some people feel ill.



Vehicle exhaust fumes can irritate the eyes and respiratory tract and are a risk to health if breathed in. Carbon-fuelled engine fumes contain carbon monoxide, a poisonous gas. Prolonged exposure to diesel fumes, especially blue or black smoke, may lead to coughing and breathlessness.

A staff member told us an ambulance was called after one person felt particularly poorly. Staff and customers were asked to leave the restaurant with some assessed by ambulance staff.

The restaurant was closed and staff members were sent home with a police cordon placed around the perimeter while the incident was investigated.