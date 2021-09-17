West Mercia’s new Chief Constable starts work

West Mercia’s new Chief Constable, Pippa Mills, joined officers, staff and volunteers in Telford this morning to see first-hand how the force is working with communities and partners to reduce crime and protect people from harm.

Pippa, who will be attested as the force’s first female Chief Constable later today, has previously served with Essex Police and the Metropolitan Police and has extensive experience leading major and critical incidents, specialist and local policing and transformational change. In November last year she became the National Police Chiefs Council lead for Police Dogs.

Speaking on her first day, she said:

“I am delighted to have spent time with officers, staff and volunteers in Telford this morning and am looking forward to meeting many more teams as I get out and about across the force over the coming weeks and months.

“It is an absolute honour to be appointed as the tenth Chief Constable of West Mercia Police. I am committed to delivering a quality policing service that is visible and accessible to all, working hard with our communities and partners to reduce and prevent crime and harm.

“I want our communities across Shropshire, Telford & Wrekin, Herefordshire and Worcestershire to feel ownership of West Mercia Police, to know their local police and have genuine trust and confidence that we’ll be there when they need us.”

John Campion, West Mercia Police and Crime Commissioner, welcomed Pippa to the force.

“I am proud to see Chief Constable Pippa Mills begin her tenure leading West Mercia Police into an exciting next chapter.

“I know Chief Constable Mills shares my commitment to deliver vital improvements in policing for our communities. I look forward to us working together to deliver my Safer West Mercia Plan to ensure our communities not only are safe but also feel safe,” he added.