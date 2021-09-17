Madeley councillor on a mission to improve mental health

A Madeley councillor is on a mission to improve the mental health of people across the borough.

Pictured at a recent suicide prevention day in Telford Town Centre organised by the charity Project 96 are, from left, Simon Calaby service manager for the Maninplace homeless shelter in Wellington, Councillor Kelly Middleton, Maninplace health and wellbeing specialist, and Alan Olver, chief executive of Maninplace

Councillor Kelly Middleton, who sits on Madeley Town Council and Telford and Wrekin Council, has become the first ‘mental health champion’ in the borough and now wants others to follow her lead.

“I have worked in mental health services for 11 years and am passionate about improving services and support in this area,” said Kelly, who currently supports homeless people with their health and wellbeing at the Maninplace charity in Wellington.

She is also pioneering a campaign to get all town and parish councils in the borough to elect mental health representatives.

“I have contacted all of these and asked for this to be put on their agendas and have put a plan together of how we can work together to raise awareness and help end stigma.

“By each town and parish council electing a mental health representative we can work on specific targeted campaigns. I will also deliver training, help to organise events and have bi monthly meetings to support our work,” explained Kelly, who represents Woodside on Telford and Wrekin Council.

So far 27 mental health representatives have been elected over 16 town and parish councils in the borough.

“Madeley Town Council is the first area to achieve this, with Councillor Carrie Mackenzie appointed as our representative, so we are leading the way.

“In addition I have been asked to do a blog/vlog for the Centre for Mental Health website to showcase to other councils what we are achieving.

“The support across the borough has been amazing and it is fantastic to see councillors wanting to promote positive mental health in their communities.

“We are taking a holistic approach and want to work with the community for the community to tackle entrenched health inequalities and create a better mental health in our borough,” Kelly added.