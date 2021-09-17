Gang member from Telford jailed for murder of NHS worker David Gomoh

An 18-year-old man from Telford who was part of a gang of four men who fatally stabbed a 24-year-old NHS worker in London last year has been sentenced to a minimum of 21 years in prison.

David Gomoh, 24, was murdered in east London

David Gomoh was not involved in any gang but was targeted because he lived in the wrong part of Newham and so was classed as a ‘rival’.

Alex Melaku, 18, of Bishopsdale, Telford, was handed a minimum of 21 years for his part in the crime.

Mohammad Jalloh, 19, of Wapping, and Vagnei Colubali, 23, of Enfield, must each serve at least 27 years in jail for murder and David Ture, 19, of Camden, was sentenced to at least 26 years.

All four were convicted of murder at the Old Bailey on Wednesday, 11 August. They were sentenced at the same court on Friday, 17 September.

Detective Chief Inspector Laurence Smith, who led the investigation, said: “These four defendants carried out a senseless attack on a completely innocent man and there is absolutely no doubt that London is a safer place with them behind bars.

“Despite the significant evidence linking them to this crime, all four refused to admit to their actions meaning David’s family and friends had to sit through a trial and re-live the worst night of their lives.

“Our thoughts, as always, remain with them and we hope they can now begin to grieve for the loss of their son and brother.”

David was stabbed at least nine times by the group as he walked down Freemasons Road, E16 while on the phone to his girlfriend on 26 April 2020.

He managed to stagger back to his home address where he collapsed on the ground outside. Despite being given emergency surgery in the street, David died soon after arriving at hospital.

On the day of the murder, the four men armed themselves with knives and set out from a hotel in Stratford towards Canning Town in a stolen car fitted with false plates.

CCTV played in court showed that less than an hour before they set upon David, the defendants came across another man who they chased, carrying their weapons in their hands. Fortunately, he managed to outrun the group.

Cameras on board a bus then captured the car turning its lights off and stopping beside David, who turned to run as the doors to the vehicle opened. The attack itself was also caught on CCTV.

His girlfriend, who he was speaking to at the time, heard a male voice ask ‘where are you from’ before the phone call ended.

Detectives from the Met’s Specialist Crime Command quickly began an investigation and the stolen car was found abandoned in Lincoln Road, E13, less than a mile from the scene of the fatal stabbing.

A pair of sunglasses were found on the back seat of the vehicle, with DNA evidence linking them to Mohammad Jalloh. Another pair of sunglasses was recovered from the scene of the attack; DNA from the 17-year-old was found upon the left arm.

During a search of Ture’s address, a series of graphic drawings were located which appeared to depict the fatal stabbing. Not only was the address of the murder identified but the clothing worn by the group was also shown.

David’s mum Marian said: “David’s murder is without doubt the hardest thing my family and I have been through. It is something that no parent should ever go through. While this has been painful beyond words, I am beyond grateful to God that we have seen justice and the four men who took my son’s life have been found guilty.

“The family would like to thank all the first responders on the scene that fateful night; the media, the police, especially the investigating officers, who have worked so hard to secure justice for David Jason Junior Gomoh, who was such a charismatic, intelligent and focused young gentleman.

“Nothing will bring back a life that was so full of promise and hope, a life that was brutally taken away from us; but we are grateful that now we can begin to mourn and build a fitting legacy for David.”