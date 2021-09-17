20 C
Shropshire
Friday, September 17, 2021

Funding enables installation of permanent CCTV camera in Arleston

Updated:
By Shropshire Live

A permanent CCTV camera has been installed in Arleston by Telford & Wrekin Council, working in partnership with Arleston Neighbourhood Watch.

Cllr Angela McClements and Cllr Richard Overton are pictured with the new permanent CCTV camera. Photo: Telford & Wrekin Council
The camera, which is situated opposite the children’s play area on Churchill Road, was installed this week following the success of a previous deployable camera, provided by Telford & Wrekin Council’s Anti-Social Behaviour Team.

The initial camera was installed following concerns of anti-social behaviour in the area; since installation, this has provided reassurance for local residents. Both deployable and fixed cameras provide images to the team’s dedicated control room in Oakengates.

Cllr Richard Overton, Cabinet Member for Enforcement, Community Safety and Customer Services, said:

“Our Anti-Social Behaviour Team uses a number of deployable cameras across the borough, capturing CCTV footage which can be passed to the police to support ongoing investigations. Following the deployable camera’s success on Churchill Road, residents were keen to have a more permanent camera on this site.

“These cameras are providing reassurance and confidence to the local community that we listen and take action when it comes to identifying those responsible for anti-social behaviour.”

Cllr Angela McClements, Borough Councillor for Arleston Ward, worked on the project in partnership with Arleston Neighbourhood Watch.

They secured funding from the council’s Safer Stronger Communities Partnership and the Police Crime Commissioner which, combined with a contribution from Cllr McClements’ Councillors’ Pride Fund allowance, has paid for the installation and will fund its ongoing service and maintenance over the next two years.

Cllr McClements said:

“I’m delighted to have been able to help fund this CCTV camera for Arleston through my Councillors’ Pride Fund allowance and to have worked alongside Arleston Neighbourhood Watch to make this happen.

“These cameras help us work even more closely with our partners at West Mercia Police and the Police Crime Commissioner and provide invaluable reassurance to residents.”

