Man threatened with knife in Telford robbery

Police are investigating after a man walking in Donnington was reportedly threatened with a knife and robbed on Saturday night.

West Mercia Police say the victim was walking along Winifreds Drive near to the junction of West Avenue on Saturday 4 September between 8 and 10 pm when he was confronted by three men.

It is believed they threatened the victim with a knife and then threw a powder into his face, causing irritation to his eyes, nose and throat. They then pushed him to the ground before stealing his mobile phone, pushbike and other items.

Three suspects were involved in the robbery

The three suspects are described as: white, 6ft2, stocky, wearing a grey army jacket and black jeans – white, 6ft, slim, wearing a grey tracksuit – white, 5ft 5, big build.

All three wore black bandanas with their hoods up.

Very frightening

Detective Sergeant Richard Cowley said: “This incident was understandably very frightening for the victim and I would appeal to anyone with information to get in touch with us.

“If you were in the area of Winifreds Drive on that Saturday evening please cast your mind back to try and recall if you saw anything suspicious or if you may have noticed these three suspects.”

Anyone with information is asked to call the investigating team on 01952 214606 quoting incident 22/81351/21 or report it online via their website: www.westmerciapolice.uk/tua/tell-us-about/