15.4 C
Shropshire
Thursday, September 16, 2021

Man threatened with knife in Telford robbery

News
Updated:
By Shropshire Live

Police are investigating after a man walking in Donnington was reportedly threatened with a knife and robbed on Saturday night.

West Mercia Police say the victim was walking along Winifreds Drive near to the junction of West Avenue on Saturday 4 September between 8 and 10 pm when he was confronted by three men.

It is believed they threatened the victim with a knife and then threw a powder into his face, causing irritation to his eyes, nose and throat. They then pushed him to the ground before stealing his mobile phone, pushbike and other items.

Three suspects were involved in the robbery

- Advertisement -

The three suspects are described as: white, 6ft2, stocky, wearing a grey army jacket and black jeans – white, 6ft, slim, wearing a grey tracksuit – white, 5ft 5, big build.

All three wore black bandanas with their hoods up.

Very frightening

Detective Sergeant Richard Cowley said: “This incident was understandably very frightening for the victim and I would appeal to anyone with information to get in touch with us.

“If you were in the area of Winifreds Drive on that Saturday evening please cast your mind back to try and recall if you saw anything suspicious or if you may have noticed these three suspects.”

Anyone with information is asked to call the investigating team on 01952 214606 quoting incident 22/81351/21 or report it online via their website: www.westmerciapolice.uk/tua/tell-us-about/

Supporting Shropshire Live...
- Advertisement -

Featured Articles

News

- Advertisement -

Advertisement Features

News

Load more

Sport

Load more

Sport

Advertisement Features

- Advertisement -

Business

Latest Articles

Business

Load more

Features

Load more
- Advertisement -

Features

Entertainment

Taste

Entertainment

Load more

Taste

Load more

News

Sport

Business

Features

Entertainment

Taste

About Us

Shropshire Live has been providing Shropshire news and entertainment since 2009.

We reach over 100,000 readers per month, making us the biggest online-only news publication in the county.

Read more about us.

Contact Us

For general enquiries and press releases email interact@shropshirelive.com or call 01743 818 095.

For advertising opportunities call Fiona on 01743 816 817 or email sales@shropshirelive.com

Get Social

Complaints

Shropshire Live is regulated by IMPRESS: The Independent Monitor for the Press CIC.

Privacy and Cookie Policy

Read our Privacy Policy or find out more about our use of cookies and change your personal settings by viewing our Cookies Policy.

© 2009 - 2021 Shropshire Live LLP