First ever Health and Care Wellbeing Festival declared “fantastic success”

Thousands of health and care staff tuned in and took part in the inaugural Health and Care Wellbeing Festival for Shropshire, Telford and Wrekin, with organisers declaring the event a “fantastic success”.

Chris Pritchard, editor of Shropshire Live introduces Ruby Wax who spoke about mental health and mindfulness as part of the festival

The festival, which saw famous comedian, best-selling author and mental health advocate, Ruby Wax headline, ran between Monday 6 to Friday 10 September, with day and evening sessions taking place. It was open to all health and care staff from across the county, free of charge.

The event took place virtually, so that people could choose which sessions they wanted to attend throughout the week.

The sessions featured a range of high profile speakers, including Ruby Wax and Darren Edwards, mountaineer and Army Reservist, as well as workshops on improving health and wellbeing, the Science of Happiness, resilience training and much more.

Colleagues also had the opportunity to take part in virtual fitness classes. Sessions throughout the week included yoga, pilates, cardio and bodyweight strength training and Zumba.

Victoria Rankin, Executive Lead for People for the Shropshire, Telford and Wrekin Integrated Care System (ICS), said: “We are absolutely delighted with how much of a fantastic success our first ever Health and Care Wellbeing Festival was. From inspirational speakers to meditation, books at bedtime, exercise and mindfulness, there really was something for everyone.

“More than 2,000 health and care staff from across our local health and care system took some time to join at least one of our sessions in our festival’s jam-packed schedule of events – and the feedback we’ve received from them has been extremely positive.

“I’d like to thank all of the speakers and workshop leaders throughout the week, as well as the team behind the scenes, who helped us to organise this fantastic week-long event. Also, a big thank you to our sponsors, the support is very much appreciated.

“We won’t be resting on our laurels though – and given that this was our first Health and Care Wellbeing Festival, there is always room for improvement, which is why we are asking staff for their feedback through a short survey to help us inform the planning and delivery of our future wellbeing events.”

The full festival programme is still available on catch up here – and staff are being encouraged to go and view it if they haven’t already.