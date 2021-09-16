Family pay tribute following death of St Martins man

The family of an 80-year-old man from St Martins who sadly died have paid tribute to him.

John Bathers died on Wednesday 8 September after suffering an injury at an address in Oak Drive, St Martins and police launched an investigation into his death.

John’s family said: “We are deeply saddened by the loss of our beloved dad, grandad and great grandad.

“We will remember him as a kind and caring man who was dearly loved by his family. We will miss him deeply and he will always be in our hearts.

“We would now respectfully request that we are given privacy to allow us the time and space to grieve.”

A 31-year-old man who was arrested in connection with John’s death, appeared in court on Monday 13 September charged with manslaughter and taking a vehicle without consent. He was remanded in custody.