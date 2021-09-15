15.9 C
Shropshire
Wednesday, September 15, 2021

Police reassure Telford residents following increase in thefts from vehicles

News
Updated:
By Shropshire Live

Police in Telford are reassuring residents that they are working closely with the public to prevent thefts from vehicles, following a spate in Hadley, Leegomery and Wellington.

The local safer neighbourhood teams have been working to tackle the issue.

PC Kate Medlam, from the local Hadley and Leegomery Safer Neighbourhood Team, said:

- Advertisement -

“In recent weeks and months, we have seen an increase in thefts from vehicles in the Hadley, Leegomery and Wellington areas of Telford.

“We believe many of these thefts have taken place due to vehicles being left unlocked, where vehicles have been locked thieves have then broken windows to gain access, and taken items such as wallets, cash or anything valuable that may have been left on show.

“While there is much the public can do to protect their own property I would like to reassure everyone that we are working hard to catch those responsible and we have several investigations ongoing. We would ask the public to report anyone acting suspiciously near your car or your property by calling us on 101 and let us know.”

Motorists are advised to follow these simple rules to protect their car:

– Lock your vehicle, even when parked on your drive as it greatly reduces the possibility of it being targeted by an opportunist thief

– Keep your keys safe

– Be aware of carjackers

– Park responsibly;  avoid parking in dark and secluded areas. It’s worth an extra five or ten-minute walk if it means your vehicle is left in a well-lit and busier street

– Watch for illegal tow trucks

– Fit good in-car security locks – bear in mind that built-in steering locks aren’t necessarily thief-proof

– Double-check electronic locking

Supporting Shropshire Live...
- Advertisement -

Featured Articles

News

- Advertisement -

Advertisement Features

News

Load more

Sport

Load more

Sport

Advertisement Features

- Advertisement -

Business

Latest Articles

Business

Load more

Features

Load more
- Advertisement -

Features

Entertainment

Taste

Entertainment

Load more

Taste

Load more

News

Sport

Business

Features

Entertainment

Taste

About Us

Shropshire Live has been providing Shropshire news and entertainment since 2009.

We reach over 100,000 readers per month, making us the biggest online-only news publication in the county.

Read more about us.

Contact Us

For general enquiries and press releases email interact@shropshirelive.com or call 01743 818 095.

For advertising opportunities call Fiona on 01743 816 817 or email sales@shropshirelive.com

Get Social

Complaints

Shropshire Live is regulated by IMPRESS: The Independent Monitor for the Press CIC.

Privacy and Cookie Policy

Read our Privacy Policy or find out more about our use of cookies and change your personal settings by viewing our Cookies Policy.

© 2009 - 2021 Shropshire Live LLP