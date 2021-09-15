Police reassure Telford residents following increase in thefts from vehicles

Police in Telford are reassuring residents that they are working closely with the public to prevent thefts from vehicles, following a spate in Hadley, Leegomery and Wellington.

The local safer neighbourhood teams have been working to tackle the issue.

PC Kate Medlam, from the local Hadley and Leegomery Safer Neighbourhood Team, said:

“In recent weeks and months, we have seen an increase in thefts from vehicles in the Hadley, Leegomery and Wellington areas of Telford.

“We believe many of these thefts have taken place due to vehicles being left unlocked, where vehicles have been locked thieves have then broken windows to gain access, and taken items such as wallets, cash or anything valuable that may have been left on show.

“While there is much the public can do to protect their own property I would like to reassure everyone that we are working hard to catch those responsible and we have several investigations ongoing. We would ask the public to report anyone acting suspiciously near your car or your property by calling us on 101 and let us know.”

Motorists are advised to follow these simple rules to protect their car:

– Lock your vehicle, even when parked on your drive as it greatly reduces the possibility of it being targeted by an opportunist thief

– Keep your keys safe

– Be aware of carjackers

– Park responsibly; avoid parking in dark and secluded areas. It’s worth an extra five or ten-minute walk if it means your vehicle is left in a well-lit and busier street

– Watch for illegal tow trucks

– Fit good in-car security locks – bear in mind that built-in steering locks aren’t necessarily thief-proof

– Double-check electronic locking