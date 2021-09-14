A new tree planting scheme to commemorate The Queen’s Platinum Jubilee in 2022 has launched in Telford and Wrekin.

Telford & Wrekin Council and the Shropshire Lieutenancy are supporting The Queen’s Green Canopy campaign to create a lasting legacy in honour of Her Majesty’s 70 years on the throne.

As part of this, Telford & Wrekin Council is planting a Jubilee tree in each of its towns and parishes, and is contacting local councils to tell them more and encourage them to plant trees too.

The council is also planting smaller size trees on its lands and encouraging residents, community groups, schools, businesses and landowners to get involved, starting in October 2021, when the tree planting season begins, through to the end of the Jubilee year in 2022.

Anyone planting Jubilee trees in Telford and Wrekin will be asked to let the council know so the planting can be marked by a commemorative plaque, which the council will provide, and uploaded to the official Queen’s Green Canopy website which will map the green canopy created across the UK.

The Queen will receive the map of all the projects planted in her name as a gift from the nation.

Cllr Carolyn Healy, Telford & Wrekin Council cabinet member for climate change, green spaces, natural and historic environment, said: “As well as storing carbon, trees are an attractive asset that are vital for our wildlife as well as people’s physical and mental wellbeing. We are therefore delighted to support the Jubilee tree planting and hope others will too.”

Anna Turner, Her Majesty’s Lord-Lieutenant of Shropshire, said: “Let’s help Her Majesty celebrate her Platinum Jubilee in 2022 by planting trees which will help protect our environment and also leave a lasting beautiful legacy”

Advice and tips on planting suitable trees for your location, where to plant, when to plant and how to do it so your tree flourishes are available on The QGC official website.