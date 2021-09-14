New River Severn byelaws to help improve at-risk salmon stocks

The Environment Agency is introducing restrictions on salmon fishing on the River Severn in response to the decline in migratory salmon stocks.

The byelaws now require all salmon caught on rod and line on the Rivers Severn must be released alive with minimum injury and delay

The introduction of byelaws are in response to the decline in migratory salmon stocks. Numbers are currently among the lowest on record and are below sustainable levels.

The new byelaws for the Severn rod fishery, will require mandatory catch and release of all salmon caught. They will also restrict fishing methods in order to improve the survival of released salmon.

The byelaw introductions have been approved by the Secretary of State for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs following a period of consultation.

All cases put forward by the Environment Agency to propose byelaws are also reviewed by the Centre for Environment, Fisheries and Aquaculture Science (CEFAS).

CEFAS has confirmed that the science supporting the conservation case and risk categories justify the introduction.

It has been recognised that reductions in fishery exploitation alone will not recover salmon stocks but make a valuable contribution.

Kevin Austin, Environment Agency’s Deputy Director for Agriculture, Fisheries and the Natural Environment, said:

“We are committed to protecting our precious salmon stocks for future generations to enjoy. This is why we are taking steps to limit pressures that contribute to salmon declines.

“We understand that the new byelaws may not be popular to some fishermen, and we are not making this decision lightly.

“We must act now before it’s too late and encourage all fisherman to play their part to ensure the next generation of anglers will be able to enjoy the benefits of sustainable salmon and sea trout fishing.

“Fishing is only one of multiple factors that have led to the decline in salmon stocks in the Severn. However, we must do as much as we can to improve the chances for salmon to spawn successfully.

“In the recent years, the effects of long periods of low flow, increased temperatures and exceptional floods have all been having an impact on the Severn fish stocks.

“With the help of our local fishermen and angling community, the introduction of catch and release will be a welcome boost to improve the chances for salmon to spawn successfully.”