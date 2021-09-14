16.8 C
Shropshire
Tuesday, September 14, 2021

Gas leak blows hole in pavement in Bridgnorth

News
Updated:
By Shropshire Live

The High Street in Bridgnorth has reopened after a suspected gas leak in the centre of Bridgnorth blew a small hole in the pavement.

Shropshire Fire and Rescue were called to the incident along with gas and electricity technicians after part of the pavement was damaged by a small explosion suspected to be a gas leak.

West Mercia Police were also at the scene and had asked people to avoid the area while the suspected leak was investigated – the area was deemed safe just after 10 am this morning.

Two fire appliances were mobilised from Bridgnorth and Much Wenlock with an Operations officer also in attendance.

