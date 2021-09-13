13.8 C
Shropshire
Tuesday, September 14, 2021

Police appeal for information following fatal collision in Bridgnorth

News
Updated:
By Shropshire Live

Police are appealing for information following a collision in Bridgnorth on Friday in which a 92-year-old woman died.

The collision involving the woman, who was a pedestrian, and a silver Land Rover Defender took place on Old Smithfield in Bridgnorth at 11.05am.

A West Midlands Ambulance Service spokesman said: “On arrival at the scene, crews discovered one patient, a woman, who was the pedestrian.

“She was found to be in a critical condition and ambulance crews immediately began administering advanced life support. “However, despite their best efforts it sadly became apparent that nothing could be done to save the woman and she was confirmed dead at the scene.”

West Mercia Police would like to hear from anyone who has any information or dash-cam footage of this incident. The force can be contacted via its website quoting reference number 00196_I_10092021.

