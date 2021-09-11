Man charged with manslaughter of St Martins pensioner

Police have charged a man with manslaughter after an investigation was launched into the death of an 80 year old man in St Martins, Shropshire.

The 80 year old man suffered an injury at an address in Oak Drive, St Martins on Monday. He was taken to hospital on Tuesday 7 September but died the following day.

West Mercia Police say a 31 year old man has been charged with manslaughter and taking a vehicle without consent. He has been remanded in custody to appear in court.

Detective Inspector Dafydd Jones said: “Our thoughts are with the man’s family and friends at this incredibly difficult time and we offer them our sincere condolences.”