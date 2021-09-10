Telford & Wrekin Council awarded ‘Council of the Year’ title

Telford & Wrekin Council has been named Council of The Year at the Association for Public Service Excellence (APSE) Annual Service Awards 2021.

The APSE awards, which were held on Thursday evening in Birmingham, celebrate excellence in UK local government.

David Sidaway, Chief Executive of Telford & Wrekin Council, said:

“I am so proud of everyone working across Telford &Wrekin Council. They have all stepped up over the last 18 months to over-deliver on the huge range of crucial services our community needed most, displaying a level of diligence, innovation, care and compassion that marks them out as exceptional.

This award is testament to their efforts and I am delighted that the skills, dedication and sheer hard work displayed by everyone across Telford & Wrekin Council have been recognised on the national stage.”

Cllr Shaun Davies, Leader of Telford & Wrekin Council added:

“This is terrific news. I am so proud that our council has been recognised in this way. Having been shortlisted for no less than five categories, it is evident that we really do excel across the board, and so I was delighted to see Telford & Wrekin Council announced as the overall Council of the Year.

“This announcement provides validation that Telford and Wrekin is leading the way nationally with innovation and service delivery for our communities. Of course, further improvements can always be made, but this award recognises that we have the structures in place to continue building on this terrific success.

“Our Co-operative Council values mean that we derive much of our success from our brilliant working relationship with our partners and our community, and so we would like to thank them very much. This last year has shown more than ever how important a partnership approach can be and this award highlights the successes it can bring.

“I’d also like to thank my colleagues in cabinet and our other members for their invaluable contribution to Telford and Wrekin’s success. We look forward to continuing our work to deliver our priorities and our vision to protect, care and invest to create a better borough.”