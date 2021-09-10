19.1 C
Police continue to investigate death of 80-year-old man in St Martins

Police are continuing to investigate the death of an 80-year-old man in the village of St Martins.

On Monday 6 September the 80-year-old suffered an injury at an address in Oak Drive, St Martins.

He was taken to hospital on Tuesday 7 September after his condition deteriorated. Police were informed he had sadly died on Wednesday 8 September.

An investigation into the death was commenced and a 31-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of murder, he remains in police custody.

Detective Inspector Dafydd Jones said: “Our thoughts are with the man’s family and friends at this incredibly difficult time and we offer them our sincere condolences.

“We’re continuing to investigate the circumstances around his death and a 31-year-old man remains in police custody.

“Officers have been in the area as we continue to carry out enquiries and I would like to offer my reassurance to the local community that we do not believe there is any risk to the wider community.”

