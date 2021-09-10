Pedestrian dies following collision in Bridgnorth

A woman has died following a collision between a car and a pedestrian in Bridgnorth.

The collision happened on Whitburn Street in Bridgnorth at around 11.05am on Friday morning.

A West Midlands Ambulance Service spokesman said: “On arrival at the scene, crews discovered one patient, a woman, who was the pedestrian.

“She was found to be in a critical condition and ambulance crews immediately began administering advanced life support.

“However, despite their best efforts it sadly became apparent that nothing could be done to save the woman and she was confirmed dead at the scene.”

West Midlands Ambulance Service sent two ambulances, a paramedic officer and the Midlands Air Ambulance from Strensham to the scene. An off duty paramedic also stopped to offer assistance.