Friday, September 10, 2021

Pedestrian dies following collision in Bridgnorth

News
Updated:
By Shropshire Live

A woman has died following a collision between a car and a pedestrian in Bridgnorth.

West Midlands Ambulance Service attended the incident. Photo: WMAS
The collision happened on Whitburn Street in Bridgnorth at around 11.05am on Friday morning.

A West Midlands Ambulance Service spokesman said: “On arrival at the scene, crews discovered one patient, a woman, who was the pedestrian.

“She was found to be in a critical condition and ambulance crews immediately began administering advanced life support.

“However, despite their best efforts it sadly became apparent that nothing could be done to save the woman and she was confirmed dead at the scene.”

West Midlands Ambulance Service sent two ambulances, a paramedic officer and the Midlands Air Ambulance from Strensham to the scene. An off duty paramedic also stopped to offer assistance.

Business

Business

