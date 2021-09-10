Driver seriously injured in collision on A41 near Tern Hill

A driver has been taken to a major trauma centre following a collision involving a large goods vehicle and a Ford Ranger on the A41 between Tern Hill and Stoke Heath.

Emergency services at the scene of the collision on the A41 near Tern Hill. Photo: Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service

The collision took place at around 9pm on Thursday night near Clive barracks.

The impact of the collision resulted in the Ford Ranger rolling a number of times, with it coming to rest on its side in the carriageway.

Firefighters, who were the first of the emergency services on the scene, took over advanced trauma care of the male driver from the Ford Ranger who was out of the vehicle and sitting on the side of the road. Members of the public and personnel from Clive Barracks had been tending to him.

A Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service spokesperson said: “A firefighter trained in advanced trauma care immediately took over the care and treatment of the casualty as there was concern that he may have sustained internal injuries.

“On the arrival of Paramedics from the West Midlands Ambulance Service, a full handover was provided of the casualties condition and suspected injuries. Paramedics assisted by the trauma care trained firefighter worked to administer pain relief and intravenous fluids to the casualty, prior to them being transported on blue lights to the major trauma centre, at the Royal Stoke University Hospital.”

The driver of the LGV was not physically injured in the collision but was suffering from some shock.

Firefighters removed the battery from the vehicle due to it having sustained damage in the collision and was producing heat. A spillage of engine oil was also dealt with using equipment from an Environment Agency grab bag.

Officers from West Mercia Police attended the incident and closed the road in both directions between Tern Hill and Wistanswick, due to the damaged vehicles being across the carriageway, to provide a safe area for the emergency services to work in, for collision investigation and recovery work.