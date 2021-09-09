17.9 C
Shropshire
Thursday, September 9, 2021

Three charged following robbery and attempted robbery in Telford

By Shropshire Live

Three men have been charged following a robbery and an attempted robbery at business premises in Telford.

Police were called to the incidents on Parkway in Madeley at around 11pm on Tuesday. 

A 27-year-old from Willowfield in Telford has been charged with robbery, attempted robbery and possessing a bladed article in a public place.

A 46-year-old man from Waltondale was charged with robbery and attempted robbery and a 31-year-old from Ironbridge was charged with attempted robbery.

All three were due to appear at Kidderminster Magistrates’ Court today.

Police would like to speak to anyone who may have seen a silver Audi being driven in the area at the time. 

Detective Sergeant Ben Poppleton said: “We would like to hear from anyone who may have been in the area at the time of these incidents.

“We would also like anyone who may have seen a silver Audi or captured it on dashcam to please get in touch.”

Anyone with any information is asked to visit https://www.westmercia.police.uk/tua/tell-us-about/ using reference 22/79049/21. If you do not want to speak to police you can contact Crimestoppers anonymously by visiting https://crimestoppers-uk.org/ or calling 0800 555 111. 

