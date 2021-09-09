17.9 C
Shropshire
Thursday, September 9, 2021

Police appeal for information after report of robbery in Telford

News
Updated:
By Shropshire Live

Police in Telford are appealing for information after a man was robbed on the Spring Village footpath off Dawley Road.

Around 9am on Tuesday 7 September it was reported that two men approached the man while he was running and stole his iPhone and Apple Watch.

The men then drove away on a moped, neither wearing helmets.

- Advertisement -

Detective Constable Lisa Roberts said: “This incident happened in daylight when many people are likely to have been driving along Dawley Road.

“We would like to hear from anyone who may have seen a moped being driven in the area around the time of the incident.

“We would also ask anyone who was driving in the area around that time that may have captured the moped on dash cam.”

Anyone with any information is asked to call 101 quoting reference 22/78830/21.

You can also visit https://www.westmercia.police.uk/tua/tell-us-about/.

Supporting Shropshire Live...
- Advertisement -

Featured Articles

News

- Advertisement -

Advertisement Features

News

Load more

Sport

Load more

Sport

Advertisement Features

- Advertisement -

Business

Latest Articles

Business

Load more

Features

Load more
- Advertisement -

Features

Entertainment

Taste

Entertainment

Load more

Taste

Load more

News

Sport

Business

Features

Entertainment

Taste

About Us

Shropshire Live has been providing Shropshire news and entertainment since 2009.

We reach over 100,000 readers per month, making us the biggest online-only news publication in the county.

Read more about us.

Contact Us

For general enquiries and press releases email interact@shropshirelive.com or call 01743 818 095.

For advertising opportunities call Fiona on 01743 816 817 or email sales@shropshirelive.com

Get Social

Complaints

Shropshire Live is regulated by IMPRESS: The Independent Monitor for the Press CIC.

Privacy and Cookie Policy

Read our Privacy Policy or find out more about our use of cookies and change your personal settings by viewing our Cookies Policy.

© 2009 - 2021 Shropshire Live LLP