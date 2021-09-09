Police appeal for information after report of robbery in Telford

Police in Telford are appealing for information after a man was robbed on the Spring Village footpath off Dawley Road.

Around 9am on Tuesday 7 September it was reported that two men approached the man while he was running and stole his iPhone and Apple Watch.

The men then drove away on a moped, neither wearing helmets.

- Advertisement -

Detective Constable Lisa Roberts said: “This incident happened in daylight when many people are likely to have been driving along Dawley Road.

“We would like to hear from anyone who may have seen a moped being driven in the area around the time of the incident.

“We would also ask anyone who was driving in the area around that time that may have captured the moped on dash cam.”

Anyone with any information is asked to call 101 quoting reference 22/78830/21.

You can also visit https://www.westmercia.police.uk/tua/tell-us-about/.