Midlands Air Ambulance Charity lights up Shropshire on Emergency Services Day

Midlands Air Ambulance Charity is shining a light on its lifesaving work to mark Emergency Services Day by lighting up local landmarks red to recognise the charity’s 30th anniversary.

Midlands Air Ambulance

Emergency Services Day comes as Midlands Air Ambulance Charity is also celebrating Air Ambulance Week, the only week in the year dedicated to raising awareness for the lifesaving work of air ambulance charities right across the UK.

This years’ campaign, led by Air Ambulances UK, the national charity that supports and champions air ambulance charities, is focussed on the powerful message that Every Second Counts and Every Penny Matters in saving the lives of people who are seriously ill or injured.

In Shropshire, the Ironbridge Gorge, Southwater, Telford Railway Bridge and Shrewsbury Cathedral will be lit up red.

Midlands Air Ambulance Charity attends an average of 13 lifesaving missions every day across the Midlands and North Gloucestershire.

Every air ambulance mission costs an average of £2,500 and support is vital in enabling Midlands Air Ambulance Charity to continue saving lives across the Midlands and Gloucestershire.

Ian Jones, air operations manager for Midlands Air Ambulance Charity says: “The highly enhanced lifesaving skills of our pre-hospital emergency medicine (PHEM) doctors and critical care paramedics (CCPs), and the advanced equipment and drugs that we carry is a level of clinical care typically administered in hospital settings.

“Our critical care teams are equipped with the knowledge, skills and equipment to perform these procedures outside of the hospital environment, wherever the most critically ill and injured patients are, giving them the best possible chance of survival and recovery.”