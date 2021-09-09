Man arrested on suspicion of murder following death in St Martins

Police have made an arrest as part of an ongoing investigation into the death of an 80-year-old man in St Martins.
The man died at an address in Oak Drive on Wednesday.
A 31-year-old has been arrested on suspicion of murder and remains in police custody.
Investigating officers say the cause of death is not yet known, however, the death is being treated as suspicious.
A West Mercia Police spokesperson said: “We would like to reassure the community that this is believed to be an isolated incident.”