Man arrested on suspicion of murder following death in St Martins

Police have made an arrest as part of an ongoing investigation into the death of an 80-year-old man in St Martins.

The man died at an address in Oak Drive on Wednesday.

A 31-year-old has been arrested on suspicion of murder and remains in police custody.

- Advertisement -

Investigating officers say the cause of death is not yet known, however, the death is being treated as suspicious.

A West Mercia Police spokesperson said: “We would like to reassure the community that this is believed to be an isolated incident.”