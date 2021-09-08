Emergency Services Day to be marked with special celebration

Her Majesty’s Lord-Lieutenant of Shropshire and the High Sheriff of Shropshire will lead the County’s celebrations for Emergency Services Day with a special ceremony tomorrow.

St Chad’s Shrewsbury: Photo: Steve Aze

Emergency Services Day, also known as 999 Day, is a national day which takes place on 9th September each year. 999 Day is an opportunity for the country to celebrate the 2 million people who work and volunteer across the NHS and emergency services, including the more than 250,000 first responders.

999 Day is also aimed at promoting efficiency and educating the public about using the services responsibly; it aims to promote emergency services charities; and to highlight the many different career and volunteer roles available.

Founded in 2016 by Tom Scholes-Fogg, 999 Day has secured the support of Her Majesty The Queen, Their Royal Highnesses The Prince of Wales, Duchess of Cornwall and Duke of Cambridge. It has the backing of the Prime Minister and First Ministers of Northern Ireland, Scotland and Wales.

The service in Shropshire will take place at St Chad’s Church, Shrewsbury from 8.30am on Thursday 9 September 2021, and will be the main media focus for this year’s celebrations.

The 999 Day flag will be raised across the country, and above St Chad’s at 9am, to mark the 9th hour of the 9th day of the 9th month.

Attendees at the service at St Chad’s include representatives from West Mercia Police, Shropshire Fire and Rescue Chief, and West Midlands Ambulance Service.

The 999 Day’s Founder, Tom Scholes-Fogg and Deputy Chief Executive, Keith Fraser, will also be present, having accepted an invite from the Lord-Lieutenant.

Speaking about the event, HM’s Lord-Lieutenant of Shropshire, Anna Turner, said: “We teach our children how to dial 999 from an early age because we know our Emergency Services are so incredibly important, in a crisis they bring help, knowledge, calm and support, I am so pleased that we have this very special day to put them at the front of our thoughts and show the gratitude they deserve.”

The High Sheriff of Shropshire, Tony Morris-Eyton, said: “Shropshire is proud to support Emergency Services Day. The Emergency Services are unsung heroes, whom many take for granted but rely on in their hour of need. The staff of the three principal services, Police, Fire and Ambulance, together with the NHS, work selflessly for us all, often exposing themselves to personal danger on our behalf. It is important that we use Emergency Services Day to show our appreciation and gratitude.”